'Sport brings you together, it never divides': Sania Mirza after India vs Pakistan clash

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

'Sport brings you together, it never divides': Sania Mirza after India vs Pakistan clash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

— Twitter
— Twitter

  • Sania Mirza shares a video in which Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim can be seen speaking to MS Dhoni.
  • Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had also shown sportsmanship as he hugged Mohammad Rizwan at the end of the match.
  • Social media had loved the Indian skipper's gesture and showered praise on him.

Tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of former Pakistan cricket captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik, said sport brings people together.

She shared a video on her Instagram story from the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India, where Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim can be seen speaking to the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

"True story. Sport brings you together with it never divides," she captioned the video.

Sport brings you together, it never divides: Sania Mirza after India vs Pakistan clash

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had also shown sportsmanship after his team lost their first T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, as he hugged wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan at the end of the match.

Babar Azam and Rizwan saw Pakistan through to victory against India, ending the Men In Green's losing streak against Men In Blue in World Cups.

Related items

Babar (68) and wicket-keeper Rizwan (78) were able to complete the best partnership against India, posting the highest ever partnership for any wicket by any team against the Indian team in T20s surpassing 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson.

The Pakistani bowlers were on top of India, as they took quick wickets and sent Indian batsmen packing. Shaheen Shah Afridi also, for the first time, dismissed Virat Kohli — who Pakistan never dismissed in a T20 World Cup.

Kohli congratulated skipper Babar on his victory and moved forward and hugged Rizwan.

Social media had loved the Indian skipper's gesture and showered praise on him.

More From T20 World Cup

'Sport brings you together, it never divides': Sania Mirza after India vs Pakistan clash

'Sport brings you together, it never divides': Sania Mirza after India vs Pakistan clash
'Dreams do come true': Shaheen Afridi on becoming Pakistan's new bowling sensation

'Dreams do come true': Shaheen Afridi on becoming Pakistan's new bowling sensation
T20 World Cup: De Kock opts out as South Africa bowl against West Indies

T20 World Cup: De Kock opts out as South Africa bowl against West Indies

T20 World Cup: ‘Pakistan team has a winning combination at the moment’

T20 World Cup: ‘Pakistan team has a winning combination at the moment’
T20 World Cup: Fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand clash

T20 World Cup: Fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand clash
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match time

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match time

Latest

view all