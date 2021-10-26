Glad they listened to me: Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's victory over NZ

Former Pakistan cricketer and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. Photo: Twitter/@shoaib100mph

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has said that he was "glad" that the Pakistan national cricket squad for the T20 World Cup regarded his advice for the ongoing mega event.

The statement came right after Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by five wickets on Tuesday in the T20 World Cup match between the two sides.

The cricketer retweeted his own video message he had shared on Twitter ahead of the World Cup on October 9, appreciating the sequence of batters in the middle order for the national squad.

In the message, Akhtar specially mentioned the inclusion of Shoaib Malik — who performed well in today's match — in the batting order.

Attributing the team's victory against the Black Caps to the batting order for the T20 World Cup, Akhtar said in his today's post that his advice came from his "experience".

"Glad they listened to me. Experience matters," read the post.

Pakistan thrash New Zealand by 5 wickets

After struggling against the Black Caps, Asif Ali hit two pressure-relieving sixes to give the Men in Green the upper hand against New Zealand Tuesday.



Earlier, a Pakistani bowling onslaught led by right-arm pacer Haris Rauf kept New Zealand at bay, as the Black Caps handed Pakistan a mediocre target of 135 runs.

