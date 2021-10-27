T20 World Cup: Hafeez calls Sania Mirza 'rescue angel' for arranging birthday cake for wife

Mohammad Hafeez with his family. — Twitter

The Pakistan team is on a roll since the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as the Men In Green are working extra hard to stay ahead in the game.



On Tuesday, Pakistan celebrated its victory against New Zealand in Sharjah after a nail-biting match. While senior batsman Mohammad Hafeez was lauded for his performance on the field, he would have landed himself in trouble if tennis star Sania Mirza wouldn’t have come to his rescue.

Mirza, who is also the wife of former Pakistan cricket captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik, arranged a cake for Mohammad Hafeez’s wife Nazia Hafeez and they celebrated the birthday after the match.



Hafeez wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday to my wife @naziahafeez8 I forgot but thanks to rescue angel @MirzaSania to arrange birthday cake on time.”

The Men In Green's squad, after struggling against the Black Caps, thrashed New Zealand, which marked the Green Shirts' second straight win in the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup.