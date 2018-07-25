Can't connect right now!
INDIAN OCCUPIED KASHMIR
KPK
AZAD JAMMU KASHMIR
CHINA
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live results: Counting of votes underway
Sunday Nov 15 2020
A total of 745,361 voters were expected to vote for 23 constituencies across 1,160 polling stations
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 1
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: What voters want in each of the 24 constituencies up for grabs
Who won the Gilgit Baltistan elections the last two times?
Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: Why is GB so important for political parties?
GB Party Position 2020
PPP
0
PMLN
0
PTI
0
JUIF
0
IND
0
PMLQ
0
APML
0
GQM
0
JIP
0
BPP
0
PPP's Sherry Rehman deeply concerned over 'deliberate restrictions on women's voting'
WATCH: In bitter cold, 98-year-old man comes out to cast vote in GB Election 2020
Gilgit Baltistan elections 2020: 80-year-old Diamir man with just one leg comes out to vote
Who won the Gilgit Baltistan elections the last two times?
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: What are the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly's powers?
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: What voters want in each of the 24 constituencies up for grabs
Gilgit Baltistan heads to polls tomorrow
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Fazlur Rehman accuses PTI govt of pre-poll rigging
Maryam Nawaz says 'useless, selected' PM Imran Khan 'just trying to get attention'
