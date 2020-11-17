Can't connect right now! retry
'Practice the democracy you preach,' Shibli Faraz tells opposition after GB polls

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz. Photo: Geo.tv/Files

The opposition should practice the principles of democracy which it gives lectures on, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said in a statement on Tuesday in reference to the recently concluded elections in Gilgit Baltistan. 

Faraz expressed the belief that the opposition should admit its defeat in the Gilgit Baltistan 2020 elections.

He also criticised Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over accusing the government of “rigging” the GB polls.

Faraz wrote on Twitter that Bilawal’s statements are “emotional” and “devoid of any logic or fact”.

He called the opposition’s attitude 'undemocractic'.

“Are those who have been chanting slogans of ‘Vote ko Izzat Do’ not ready to respect the vote of the people of Gilgit Baltistan?” Faraz asked.

He said all surveys in GB had shown the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“How could those who did nothing in the last 10 years for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan get votes?” he asked.

