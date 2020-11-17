No single party manages to secure majority in Gilgit Baltistan election

A woman casts her vote in a polling station in Sunday's Gilgit Baltistan Elections. Photo: APP

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the leading party after it bagged eight out of the 23 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly seats in the elections on Sunday.



According to the unofficial results, the PPP came in second by securing three seats, while the PML-N secured two seats. JUI-F and MWM secured one seat each. Seven seats went to independent candidates, who are expected to play an important role in the formation of the next GB government.

The result of GBA 18 is delayed where PTI’s Gulbar Khan was leading.

PPP GB President Amjad Hussain Advocate managed to win from two constituencies — GBA-1 Gilgit-1 and GBA-4 Nagar-1. It is for the first time that any candidate has won two seats in the regional election.

PTI’s Col (retd) Obaidullah won GBA-6 Hunza with independent Noor Muhammad as the runner-up. PTI’s Raja Zakria won GBA-7 Skardu-1 with former chief minister Syed Mehdi Shah of the PPP as the runner-up.

PTI’s Shamsul Haq Lone won GBA-14 Astor-2 with PPP’s Dr Muzaffar Ali as runner-up. Muhammad Kazim of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen won GBA-8 Skardu-2 with PPP’s Syed Muhammad Ali Shah as the runner -up. PPP’s Engineer Muhammad Ismail won GBA-24 Ganchha-3 with PTI’s Syed Shamsuddin as the runner up.

Independent candidate Mushtaq Hussain won GBA-22 Ganchha-1 with PTI’s Muhammad Ibrahim Sanai as the runner-up. PTI’s Raja Azam Khan won GBA-12 Shigar-1 with PPP’s Imran Nadeem as the runner-up. PTI’s Haji Gulbar Khan won GBA-18 Diamer-4 with independent candidate Malik Kifayat as the runner-up. Nationalist leader and independent candidate Nawaz Khan Naji won GBA-19 Ghizer-1 with PPP's PTI Zafar Shadam Khail as runner-up.

Independent candidate Abdul Hameed won GBA-23 Ganchha-2 and defeated the Amina Ansari of PTI. PTI’s Khalid Khurshid Khan won GBA-13 Astor-1 with PML-N’s Rana Farman Ali as runner-up.

Independent candidate Javed Ali Manwa won GBA-5 Nagar-2. PTI’s candidate and general secretary Fathe Ullah won GBA-2 Gilgit-2 with PPP’s Jamil Ahmad as the runner-up. PML-N’s Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, the former chief minister of GB, clinched the third position.

Engineer Muhammad Anwar of PML-N won GBA-16 Diamer-2. Nazir Ahmed of PTI has won GBA-20 Ghizer-2. PML-N candidate Ghulam Muhammad won GBA-21 Ghizer-3 with PPP's Muhammad Ayub as runner-up.

PTI’s Shamsul Haq Lone won GBA-14 Astor-2. PTI candidate Haji Fida Mohammad Nashad has lost GBA-9 Skardu-3 to independent candidate Wazir Mohammad Saleem. Independent candidate AIG (R) Dilpazeer Ahmad won GBA-15 Diamer-1 with independent candidate Haji Shah Baig as runner-up.

JUI-F candidate Rehmat Khaliq won GBA-17 Diamer 3 with PTI’s Haider Khan coming in second place.