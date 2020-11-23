PTI secures another win in Gilgit Baltistan election

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in the Gilgit Baltistan Elections 2020. Photo: APP

GILGIT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Syed Sohail Abbas has won the GBA-3 constituency of Gilgit-Baltistan with 6,873 votes, according to the unofficial and unverified results.

Independent candidate Dr Iqbal is the runner-up with 4,678 votes.



The total number of candidates who contested in the constituency was 21, while 41,360 voters were registered.

Polling in the constituency ended at 5pm on Sunday. It continued throughout the day without any break as a large number of people had lined up to cast their votes despite the cold weather in Gilgit.

Read more: Counting of votes underway in late election for Gilgit-Baltistan's GBA-3 constituency

Tight security measures had been taken at all polling stations.

Elections in the constituency were not held on November 15 due to the death of PTI candidate Jaffar Shah.

The PTI is now in a position of forming its own government in Gilgit-Baltistan after six successful independent candidates joined the party.