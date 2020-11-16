Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI victory sign of people’s trust in PM Imran Khan, says Shibli Faraz

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Senator Shibli Farz says 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s victory in the Gilgit Baltistan elections is a sign of the people’s trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership.

This was stated by Information Minister Shibli Faraz in a tweet Monday morning.

The minister said that the people of GB have rejected the narrative of PML-N and endorsed the view of the prime minister.

The polling time for the Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 ended at 5pm on Sunday and the counting of votes is currently underway.

Read more: Latest party position in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly

As of 11:30am on Monday, PTI is ahead with a lead in 8 of 23 constituencies. This is based on unofficial, provisional results. The final results may vary.

Faraz wrote that the PML-N had rejected PML-N and its statements and sealed the validity of the ideology of PM Imran Khan.

Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication, too, gave a statement in support of the government’s position in the GB elections. He said the people of GB have buried Maryam Nawaz’s anti-state narrative.

Gill said the public had made it clear that they trust Imran Khan.

Read more: Live coverage of Gilgit Baltistan election

A day earlier, Faraz had congratulated the people of GB after the polling process completed peacefully and amicably.

“Congratulations, to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. The polling process was completed peacefully and amicably. The media showed the full participation and transparency of the people, including the elderly and women, in the election process through the eyes of their cameras,” he had tweeted.

The minister contended that the media and the zealous people of GB slammed the expected rigged statements of the opposition.

More From Pakistan:

TLP stages sit-in at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange

TLP stages sit-in at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange
Coronavirus has mutated, become more lethal in Pakistan: leading pulmonologist

Coronavirus has mutated, become more lethal in Pakistan: leading pulmonologist
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 16

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 16
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers meeting underway to mull early winter vacations, school closure

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers meeting underway to mull early winter vacations, school closure
Badaber murder: Peshawar CCPO says child was not raped, no organs removed

Badaber murder: Peshawar CCPO says child was not raped, no organs removed
Two arrested for subjecting child to sexual abuse in Lodhran

Two arrested for subjecting child to sexual abuse in Lodhran
Body of 13-year-old recovered from fields in Nawabshah

Body of 13-year-old recovered from fields in Nawabshah
Husband of woman allegedly killed for 'honour' says cop working with suspects

Husband of woman allegedly killed for 'honour' says cop working with suspects
Hyderabad teacher detained for engaging in 'inappropriate activities' with student

Hyderabad teacher detained for engaging in 'inappropriate activities' with student
Karachi man arrested for killing wife, police say

Karachi man arrested for killing wife, police say
GB Election Results 2020: Party position in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly

GB Election Results 2020: Party position in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly

Latest

view all