Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: 'Opposition could've won majority by jointly contesting polls'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Combo shows PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz (L), Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto addressing rallies in Gilgit Baltistan

The Gilgit Baltistan election results mirror the survey conclusion published ahead of the polls, the Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) said on Wednesday.

Gallup survey had shown PTI taking the lead in the legislative assembly with 27% of the seats, Second in the race was PPP at 24% while PML-N was predicted to stand at 14%. The unofficial election results put PTI at 28%, PPP at 24% and PML-N at 11%. 

Keeping in view a margin of error of 2-3%, the Gallup survey stands vindicated by the election results. 

Opposition may have done better if jointly contested polls

IPOR said an analysis of the data showed the opposition parties - PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F - may have won the majority if the polls were jointly contested.

“In the wake of election rigging PDM parties are alleging of voter fraud, but If PDM would have been contesting elections on one platform versus PTI and Independents, the election outcome would have been totally different,” said the IPOR.

IPOR said the PTI secured only 24% of total votes. By jointly contesting the polls, the PDM could have secured a 39% mandate. Projecting the votes in terms of seats, the institute found PDM may have grabbed 11 seats with a clear majority. 

No single party manages to secure simple majority in Gilgit Baltistan election

No one single-party emerged victorious in the elections as PTI bagged nine out of 23 seats while independent candidates secured seven. PPP and PML-N won on three and two constituencies respectively. 

More From Pakistan:

England to tour Pakistan in October 2021

England to tour Pakistan in October 2021
SHC directs Sindh govt to provide Bilawal 'foolproof' security in a 2016 petition

SHC directs Sindh govt to provide Bilawal 'foolproof' security in a 2016 petition
Ex-FIA deputy director Sajjad Bajwa accuses PM Imran Khan and his aides of corruption

Ex-FIA deputy director Sajjad Bajwa accuses PM Imran Khan and his aides of corruption
Karachi court quashes FIR against PML-N's Captain Safdar

Karachi court quashes FIR against PML-N's Captain Safdar
Sargodha man arrested for rape, murder of nine-year-old girl

Sargodha man arrested for rape, murder of nine-year-old girl
IHC observes contradiction in govt's coronavirus policies

IHC observes contradiction in govt's coronavirus policies
PM Imran Khan to arrive in Kabul tomorrow, confirms Pakistani envoy

PM Imran Khan to arrive in Kabul tomorrow, confirms Pakistani envoy
Winter is coming: Karachi wakes up to coldest morning of the month

Winter is coming: Karachi wakes up to coldest morning of the month
Wasim Akram is now a two-time PSL, IPL winner

Wasim Akram is now a two-time PSL, IPL winner
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18
IMF mission likely to visit Pakistan to discuss tax reforms, power sector

IMF mission likely to visit Pakistan to discuss tax reforms, power sector
NA panel clears CPEC Authority Bill 2020 despite opposition

NA panel clears CPEC Authority Bill 2020 despite opposition

Latest

view all