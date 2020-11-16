GB Election Results 2020: Party position in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly

Soon after polls closed at 5pm on Sunday in the 2020 elections for the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly, the count of votes began across the region's polling stations.



As of 1:38am Monday, PTI was in the lead in eight of 24 constituencies.



This included a win by PTI candidates in two constituencies.



Raja Muhammad Zakeria Khan won in the GBA-7, Skardu-I constituency with 5,290 votes, and Syed Amjad Ali won in the GBA-11, Kharmang constituency with 5,733 votes, provisional results showed.



Party name

Lead in no. of constituencies

Unofficial victory in no. of constituencies

Total

PTI

6

2

8

PPP

2

2

4

PML-N

2

-

2

JUI-F

1

-

1

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen

-

1

1

Islami Tehreek Pakistan

-

-

-

Independents

4

3

7



After PTI, independents were ahead with a lead in seven constituencies, which also included wins in three.

According to unofficial results, independent candidate Javed Ali Manwa won with 2,443 votes in the GBA-5, Nagar-II constituency, independent candidate Mushtaq Hussain won with 6,051 votes in the GBA-22, Ghanche-I constituency and Nawaz Khan Naji won with in the GBA-19, Ghizer-I constituency with 6,208 votes.



The independents were followed by PPP, which was in the lead in four constituencies. This included — as per unofficial results — victories by Muhammad Ismail in the GBA-24, Ghanche-III constituency with 6,204 votes, and Amjad Hussain in the GBA-4, Nagar-I constituency with 6,104 votes.

Unofficial results also showed Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen candidate having won the GBA-8, Skardu-II constituency with 7.534 votes.



The PML-N, Islami Tehreek Pakistan, and the JUI-F had the upper hand in one constituency each.

Each win in a constituency represents a seat won in the assembly.







