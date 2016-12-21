Musharraf served notice to record statement in Karsaz bombing probe

KARACHI: Former president Pervez Musharraf was on Wednesday served a notice pertaining to the investigations of Karsaz tragedy, Geo News has learnt.

The notice was sent to the former president by an official of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), who has been investigating the tragic Karsaz bombing, which had targeted a motorcade carrying former premier Benazir Bhutto, leaving at least 180 people dead and wounding another 500 on October 18, 2007.

The incident took place upon return of the former prime minister to the country after years of self-exile, during which she stayed in Dubai and London.

Musharraf, in the notice, was asked to record his statement under Article 160.

"Ex-PM Benazir Bhutto had written a letter to Pervez Musharraf about threats to her life," the notice mentioned.

Bhutto was assassinated in Rawalpindi only two months after the Karsaz incident. Her assassination remains a mystery to the date.

0



0





