Overseas Pakistanis should rise above politics, strengthen nation's image, economy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that overseas Pakistanis are a national asset, and the government will leave no stone unturned in safeguarding their dignity, well-being, and rights.

He urged Pakistanis living abroad to rise above political divisions and focus on strengthening the nation’s image and contributing to economic progress.

In a special conversation with Daily Jang at the Prime Minister's House, PM Shehbaz emphasised that the foreign exchange sent by overseas Pakistanis plays a vital role in building and stabilising the national economy.

He stated that these financial contributions have allowed the government to make important economic decisions and reflect the overseas community’s strong trust in Pakistan’s leadership.

Referring to recent geopolitical tensions, the prime minister remarked that following Pakistan’s remarkable performance in the recent standoff with India, the country’s global stature has risen significantly.

“Today, overseas Pakistanis walk with their heads held high across the world,” he said, calling it a matter of great pride for the entire nation.

PM Shehbaz further added that the government’s economic team is working around the clock to bring stability and growth to Pakistan’s economy on an emergency basis, so that both citizens at home and abroad can benefit from the positive outcomes.

The prime minister also mentioned that Pakistanis living in Japan are close to his heart, and he plans to visit Japan soon to meet with the Pakistani community there, hear their concerns firsthand, and incorporate their insights into national policymaking.

"Our aim," the Prime Minister concluded, "is to ensure that every Pakistani, no matter where they live in the world, can proudly say: I am a Pakistani — and be respected for it."