Raisani, Majeed to return Rs2bn in NAB plea bargain

QUETTA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday accepted a request for plea bargain by former finance secretary Balochistan Mushtaq Raisani, who faces charges of massive financial embezzlement.

Raisani was apprehended in May, this year, during a raid on offices of the finance department at Quetta Civil Secretariat, after over Rs650 million in cash including local and foreign currency and gold jewellery weighing several kilograms was recovered from his residence.

Raisani, shortly after his arrest, had reportedly admitted that the money recovered from his residence was stolen from the national coffers.

However, Raisani and contractor Sohail Majeed will now return Rs2 billion under plea bargain with NAB.

They are accused of embezzling Rs2.10 billion in Balochistan mega corruption case.

