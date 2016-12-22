Family says infant died in Faisalabad due to hospital gate being closed

Related Stories Two infants die in Sargodha hospital as young doctors continue strike

FAISALABAD: Parents of an infant alleged that he died after they failed to take him to the Civil Hospital, where a polling station had been setup near the main gate for district and local council polls.

Due to the polling station, the main gate of the hospital had been closed citing security reasons. The infant’s family said he passed away due to lack of first aid. “The main gate has been closed for traffic. We had to carry him inside,” the family said.

Patients coming to the hospital claimed it was difficult to take alternate routes. Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent for Civil Hospital said that the main gate had been closed due to elections.

Authorities opened the gate after death of the infant was reported.

Elections for district councils, municipal corporations underway

Elections for district councils, municipal corporations and municipal committees are underway in Punjab today (Thursday).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) along with other parties and independent candidates will be contesting for major leadership positions at district and local councils.

The province will elect chairmen of 35 district councils, besides 67 vice-chairmen. 83 candidates are in the run. 11 positions of mayor and 23 positions of deputy mayor are under contest.

Mayors and deputy mayors for five municipalities in the province, including Lahore Municipal Corporation, were elected unopposed. Chairmen and vice-chairmen of Chiniot and Narwal district councils were also elected unopposed.

Elections for the Murree Municipal Corporation and Kotli Sattian will not be held because of incomplete electoral college. Elections will also not be held in Kallar Syedan and Khanpur due to withdrawal of candidates.

Polling will continue from 9am to 2pm without break.

No ministers or members of parliament would be allowed to enter the polling stations during the elections. Neither the contestants nor the voters would be allowed to take their mobile phones inside the booth.

0



0





