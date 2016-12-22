Irfan Elahi elected new Chairman PIA

KARACHI: After Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIACL) Chairman Azam Saigol resigned on the back of the ill-fated PK-661 crash that claimed the lives of 47 passengers and crew members, PIACL elected Federal Secretary Aviation Division Muhammed Irfan Elahi as the new chairman.

According to a statement issued by the airline's spokesman Danyal Gilani, Irfan Elahi was elected as acting Chairman of the Board of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd. in the 8th meeting of the board.

Irfan Elahi will look after the affairs of the PIACL board in addition to his existing responsibilities as Federal Secretary Aviation Division.

This is Irfan Elahi's second term as Chairman of the board.

During the meeting the board of directors of PIACL were given a detailed briefing on the "unfortunate crash of ATR-42 and apprised of the steps taken by the airline for providing relief, support and assistance to the aggrieved family members," the statement added.

The Board took keen interest in the welfare of Haseena Gul, the 14-year old girl from Chitral who lost all six members of her immediate family in the air crash. The Board said that, if needed, PIA would like to take the responsibility of her education as well as living and medical expenses.

