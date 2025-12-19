Justice Jahangiri planned to 'resign' next month after securing pensionary benefits

Former IHC judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. — IHC website/File

Reports claim Justice Jahangiri handed post-dated resignation.

Bar members also assured of judge's resign to Azam Nazir Tarar.

Judge leaving office before completing 5 years won't get benefits.

ISLAMABAD: Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, whose appointment was on Thursday struck down by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), had intended to retire early next month after becoming eligible for post-retirement pensionary benefits, informed sources told The News.

According to the sources, members of the bar were keen that Justice Jahangiri would retire upon completion of the minimum five-year service required to qualify for pensionary benefits.

His five-year service as a judge of the high court was to complete on December 31, making him eligible for pension from January 1, 2026.

The sources said Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar was also approached by the bar members in this regard and was given assurances that Justice Jahangiri would retire on January 1, immediately after completing the minimum qualifying service.

Under the rules, a judge who leaves office before completing five years of service is not entitled to any pensionary benefits.

There were also reports that Justice Jahangiri had handed over a post-dated resignation to the law minister to take effect after December 31.

However, when contacted by the publication, neither did the law minister nor Justice Jahangiri respond to query seeking confirmation. Earlier in the day, the IHC ruled that Justice Jahangiri was not qualified to be appointed as a judge and directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to de-notify him from office.

The verdict was announced by a two-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and comprising Justice Azam Khan.

The case revolved around a controversy concerning Justice Jahangiri's LLB degree, which was cancelled by the University of Karachi. The court’s ruling has brought an abrupt end to Justice Jahangiri’s career as a judge of the Islamabad High Court.

Originally published in The News