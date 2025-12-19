ATC hands 10-year imprisonment to Yasmin Rashid, other PTI leaders in May 9 case

(From left to right) Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry. — Radio Pakistan/X/APP

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sentenced four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years of imprisonment each in a case related to the May 9 riots.



The verdict was announced by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul inside Kot Lakhpat Jail. The court, however, acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a senior party leader and a former foreign minister.

During the trial, final statements of 21 accused, including Dr Rashid, were recorded. The prosecution presented 56 witnesses before the court. The court also noted that during the trial, four accused were declared proclaimed offenders.

The case was registered by the Race Course Police Station over the attack on the GOR-1 gate during the May 9 violence. According to the FIR, the accused damaged security cameras, smashed police wireless equipment, broke glass panels at the GOR gate, caused damage to government property, and assaulted police personnel.

The prosecution alleged that the attack was carried out by a mob led by PTI leader Hammad Azhar. The court ensured the attendance of both bail-granted and detained accused. PTI leaders faced allegations of inciting party workers to rebellion and violence during the May 9 unrest.

