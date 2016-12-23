Rangers raid offices of Zardari’s close aide in Karachi

Related Stories Zardari begins his journey home, after 18 months

KARACHI: Rangers raided different offices of a close aide of former President Asif Ali Zardari, detaining suspects and confiscating records.

The raids were conducted near Hockey Stadium, Metropole and I.I. Chundrigar Road.

Four people were taken into custody during the raid at the I.I. Chundrigar office, while the admin manager from the office near Hockey Stadium was detained.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas said that the timing of the raids was critical. “It is a message that the Karachi Operation will continue without any hiccups,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah did not have any knowledge of the raid.

Mazhar Abbas said that Rangers had seized records from the offices, which may have details of transfer posting of officials or properties.

Senior journalist and host of program 'Capital Talk', Hamid Mir said that senior party leaders of the PPP were not in favour of Asif Ali Zardari’s return.

“They feared a case will be filed against him. When Zardari did not listen to them, they asked Bilawal to convince him. Otherwise Zardari wanted to return before General (Retd) Raheel Sharif resigned,” said Hamid Mir.

The senior journalist added that Zardari had by now come to know of the raids.

Pakistan People's Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is returning to Karachi today after a staying in Dubai for 18 months.

Weapons recovered in raid

In a separate incident, Rangers carried out an operation in the city’s Garden Town area and arrested two militants affiliated with a political party.

According to the Rangers PRO, the two militants are affiliated with the MQM’s military wing. The two militants also led the paramilitary force to a huge cache of arms buried underground in a vacant plot.

The arms seized include eight SMG rifles, one 222 rifle, seven repeater shotguns, one 22 rifle, one mauser and one 8mm rifle. The paramilitary force also seized nearly 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

The Rangers PRO added the arms were to be used to disrupt law and order in the city.

The two militants have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

