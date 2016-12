Countdown to Raiwind has begun, Bilawal’s message on social media

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to social media to send a message to political opponents.

“Aik Zardari, sab pay bari. Countdown for Raiwind starts from today,” Bilawal said on social networking site on Twitter.

Earlier, Bilawal tweeted pictures of his father PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as he departed from his Dubai residence for Karachi/

The former president is going to arrive in Karachi, ending his 18-month long stay in Dubai.

Asif Ali Zardari’s flight has departed from the Dubai international airport.

