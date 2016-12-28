Death toll from toxic liquor rises to 34 in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two more people died after consuming toxic moonshine in Toba Tek Singh, taking the death toll to 34.

Dozens are still under treatment at different hospitals, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested four suspects for brewing and selling toxic liquor during the event. A case has been registered against the suspects.

Dozens were hospitalised after consuming toxic liquor on Christmas in Muhalla Mubarakabad and Christian Colony areas of Toba Tek Singh, police said.

Around 36 other affectees still remain under treatment at DHQ Toba Tek Singh and Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, authorities have formed an inquiry committee under DSP Atif Imran to probe the matter.

