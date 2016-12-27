Government reviewing PPP’s demands, says Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said the government is reviewing the four demands made by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

Speaking in Geo Pakistan show, Talal Chaudhry said the government is evaluating some of the demands and may fulfill them.

The PML-N leader said criticism on the government should be constructive and for the betterment of all.

Taking aim at the opposition, Chaudhry said the PPP would lose its hold on the Sindh province.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari failed to bring any change in Sindh,” Chaudhry said.

Bilawal Bhutto has given the federal government a deadline to meet his four demands till December 27 (which expires today). The PPP chairman has said that in case his demands are not met, he would launch an anti-government ‘Go Nawaz Go’ campaign, during which he would not take any U-turn. He has also hinted at taking to the streets if the demands are not fulfilled by the deadline.

The PPP chairman, during his address at Karsaz on Oct 17, had made four demands from the government:

1. Parliamentary committee on national security should be formed

2. PPP’s Panama bill should be passed

3. Asif Zardari’s resolution on CPEC should be implemented

4. A foreign minister should be appointed immediately

The PPP is expected to announce its next plan of action and policy at Garhi Khuda Bux where the 9th death anniversary of assassinated chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is being observed today.

