Man in Jhelum kills wife from Germany for 'honour'

JHELUM: In a shocking confession a man in police custody said he killed his wife who was a doctor in Germany.

The man said he brought his Pakistani wife to Jhelum where he killed her to protect his ‘honour’, police said. He was planning to flee after the murder, and had also bought a ticket to travel abroad.

The couple had married 16 years ago. This was Dr. Uzma's second marriage: she had divorced her first husband and married Shahbaz, an investigation officer said.

On a recent visit to Pakistan, Shahbaz brought his wife to Jhelum from her family's house in Kharian and killed her. According to details, the couple had an argument after which Sahbaz fired in the air, but instead killed his wife.

Dr Uzma was laid to rest in Kharian today.

Police has detained the Shahbaz and his friend.

In October this year, the parliament approved bills aimed at the prevention of honour-killings in the country, removing a loophole allowing killers to walk free after being pardoned by family members. The bill for the prevention of honour killings stated an honour killing convict would at least be handed life in prison.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a British Pakistani girl Samia Shahid was killed in Jhelum for marrying of her choice-- in the name of 'honour'.

Earlier this year, a Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch was also allegedly murdered by her brother in one such incident of honour killing. Her killing left many in shock and drew severe criticism of the authorities.

