Print Story
X

Police arrest two gangsters from Lyari

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan

KARACHI: At least two gangsters were apprehended from Lyari in the wee hours of Friday, informed police officials.

In a targeted raid at Kirly in Lyari, Abudl Karim and Nomi were taken into custody. Both the suspects are said to be notorious Lyari gangsters.

Meanwhile, a group of contract killers was uncovered by law enforcement agencies. A suspected member recently arrested confessed to killing at least 50 people.

The suspect, Faizan Ali, revealed that he worked under a sector in-charge, Raees Mama. He further said that the weapons used for the killings were stored at an office of a political party.

Police arrest two gangsters from Lyari was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to , Geo News, Geo Tv, Latest News Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan News, , Target Killing, Killings, Karachi. Permanent link to the news story "Police arrest two gangsters from Lyari" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/125489-Police-arrest-two-gangsters-from-Lyari.

GEO TV NETWORK