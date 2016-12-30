Police arrest two gangsters from Lyari

KARACHI: At least two gangsters were apprehended from Lyari in the wee hours of Friday, informed police officials.



In a targeted raid at Kirly in Lyari, Abudl Karim and Nomi were taken into custody. Both the suspects are said to be notorious Lyari gangsters.



Meanwhile, a group of contract killers was uncovered by law enforcement agencies. A suspected member recently arrested confessed to killing at least 50 people.



The suspect, Faizan Ali, revealed that he worked under a sector in-charge, Raees Mama. He further said that the weapons used for the killings were stored at an office of a political party.

