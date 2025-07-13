 
Five of family killed as passenger bus crashes into car in Bahawalpur

Fatal crash takes place on Hasilpur-Chishtian Road when Bahawalnagar-bound passenger coach rams into family car

July 13, 2025

This image shows an ambulance approaching an accident site. — AFP/File
  • Deadly collision occurs on Hasilpur-Chishtian Road.
  • Three others from same family also suffer injuries.
  • Rescuers cite overspeeding as likely cause of accident.

BAHAWALPUR: Five members of a family were killed and three others sustained injuries when a passenger coach crashed into a car in Hasilpur, a tehsil of Bahawalpur district, rescue officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Bahawalpur Rescue Control, the fatal crash took place on the Hasilpur-Chishtian Road when a Bahawalnagar-bound passenger coach rammed into an oncoming car carrying eight members of the same family.

The collision resulted in the deaths of five people and left three others injured.

Rescue teams reached the site after receiving the alert and shifted the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Hasilpur.

Officials said three people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Initial findings suggest that the accident occurred due to speeding.

Road accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan and occur frequently due to various reasons, including driver negligence, road and weather conditions etc.

On July 5, at least six people were killed and 18 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a trailer in Muzaffargarh’s Langar Sarai area.

The passenger bus was travelling from Lahore to Ali Pur when it collided with a trailer, resulting in the death of six people.

Last month, at least 10 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in separate road accidents in Ghotki, Dera Ismail Khan, Layyah and Chichawatni in a single day.

Three individuals lost their lives and more than eight were injured when a speeding truck overturned on Motorway M-5 near Sindh's Ghotki.

