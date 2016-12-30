Print Story
Two injured in Rahim Yar Khan blast

Pakistan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least two police officials were injured on Friday when a suicide bomber blew himself up.

The blast occurred outside the Counter-terrorism department office at Police Lines.

Police said that the suicide bomber was targeting a police mobile parked outside the CTD building. However his dressing-- male shoes underneath a burqa-- gave him away. An on-duty policemen fired at him, following which he blew himself up.

Heavy contingents of police and rescue workers reached the spot and the blast site was cordoned off.

The city in Southern Punjab has been the target of similar attacks before. In January 2012, a remote-controlled bombing killed 18 people in the city. 

