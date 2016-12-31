Dense fog causes closure of motorway, delays flights

LAHORE: Dense fog continued to disrupt the movement of traffic in Punjab, prompting the closure of several sections of the motorway on Saturday, officials said.



The M3 motorway, leading to Faisalabad from Pindi Bhattian, was also closed completely due to zero visibility.

Meanwhile fog in Karachi reduced visibility at the airport to 30 meters. Several domestic and international flights were delayed due to fog, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Dense fog engulfed airports at Faisalabad, Karachi and Abu Dhabi.

PK-744 from Medina to Karachi made a forced landing at Muscat airport. PK-763 from Faisalabad to Jeddah was also delayed. PK-788 from London to Karachi faced delay. Flights from Karachi to Peshawar, Dubai, Panjgur, Lahore, Islamabad and Gwadar were also delayed.

