Justice Saqib Nisar sworn in as 25th Chief Justice of Pakistan

Related Stories Judiciary will not take any pressure: Justice Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Justice Saqib Nisar took oath as the 25th Chief Justice of Pakistan during a ceremony hosted by President Mamnoon Hussain.

He succeeded Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, who has vacated the office after having served for 468 days since September 10, 2015.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will remain on this post until January 17, 2019, his retirement date. He has been a judge of the Supreme Court since February 18, 2010.

Before taking charge as a judge of the Lahore High Court on May 22, 1998, he was an advocate of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association between 1982 and 1998. He was elected secretary general of Lahore High Court Bar Association for the year 1991-1992.

On March 29, 1997, Justice Saqib Nisar was also appointed as federal law secretary, immediately after Nawaz Sharif had taken charge from the caretaker premier Malik Meraj Khalid. While Pakistan’s longest-serving chief justice was Mohammad Haleem, the shortest-serving chief justice was Muhammad Shahabuddin, who had died in office just nine days after taking oath. Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry remains the only chief justice of the country to have served three non-consecutive terms.

0



0





