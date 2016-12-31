Print Story
French woman travels to Pakistan to marry love of her life

AMAslam Malik

Pakistan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A 55-year-old French woman traveled all the way to Pakistan to marry the love of her life, a 29-year-old man from Khanpur.

Kahterine Louvet first struck a friendship with Umair Ahmed on Facebook, and it gradually blossomed into love.

Katherine converted to Islam, named herself Ayesha, and the couple got married on Thursday. She was formerly a Christian.

Katherine said that she loved Pakistan and thought its people were beautiful. "But I want my husband to move with me to France."

Umair said that the two had become friends on Facebook four years ago. "When she expressed the desire to marry me, I asked her to first convert to Islam."

Interestingly this is Umair's second marriage, yet his first wife and family do not have any issues with him getting married a second time. He even has a child from his previous marriage.

