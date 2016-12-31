Member of Pakistan's first Test team passes away

Karachi: Imtiaz Ahmed, Pakistan’s first regular wicket keeper and one of only two survivors of Pakistan’s first test team, has passed away in Lahore, aged 88. He was suffering from breathing problems for last few days.

He was also Pakistan’s oldest living Cricketer.

Imtiaz played 41 Tests for Pakistan, captaining in four of them between 1952 and 1962 scoring 2,079 runs and 93 dismissals behind the wickets. He became the first wicket-keeper batsman to score a double century in Test matches when he smashed 209 runs vs New Zealand in Lahore in 1955.

He was also the first wicket-keeper batsman to score a triple century in First Class matches.

Imtiaz has also served the country in Air Force for 27 years, from where he retired as Wing Commander. For his services to PAF, he was conferred with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. He’s also a recipient of presidential award for the pride of performance.

He also served Pakistan Cricket as national selector and consultant for women Cricket after his retirement.

Imtiaz was third from Pakistan’s first test squad who passed away in 2016 after Israr Ali and Hanif Mohammad.

His death has now left Waqar Hassan as lone survivor from Pakistan’s first Test squad which toured India in 1952.

0



0





