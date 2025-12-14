Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against India in rain-hit U19 Asia Cup clash

India captain Ayush Mhatre (left) flips the coin as Pakistan's Farhan Yousaf (centre) makes the call at the toss for their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup match at the ICC Academy in Dubai on December 14, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the blockbuster fifth match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy on Sunday.

The high-octane clash was delayed by 45 minutes due to moderate rain here and was thus reduced to 49 overs per side.

There was no handshake at the toss between the two sides.

Pakistan come into the fixture on the back of a dominant all-round display against Malaysia at The Sevens, Dubai, on Friday, where centuries by Sameer Minhas and Ahmed Hussain set up a crushing 297-run victory.

After being sent in, Pakistan piled up 345/3 in their 50 overs, driven by a monumental third-wicket stand between Sameer and Ahmed after early wickets left them 30/2 in 9.5 overs.

Ahmed’s innings ended in the penultimate over in a hit-wicket dismissal, but not before he struck 132 off 144 balls with eight fours and two sixes, while Sameer carried his bat for an unbeaten 177 off 148, featuring 11 fours and eight sixes.

Chasing a daunting 346, Malaysia folded for 48 in 19.4 overs against Pakistan’s attack, with Mohammad Sayyam and Ali Raza taking three wickets each, Daniyal Ali Khan claiming two, and Niqab Shafiq picking up one.

Malaysia’s top score was Muhammad Akram’s nine off 16, with none of their batters reaching double figures, as Malaysia captain Deeaz Patro’s decision to field first after winning the toss backfired.

Group A remains evenly poised after one match each, with Pakistan Under-19s and India Under-19s both on two points, while United Arab Emirates Under-19s and Malaysia Under-19s are yet to get off the mark on zero.

Playin XI

Pakistan U19: Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza

India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel