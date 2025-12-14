Huzaifa Ahsan aims to return with Asia Cup trophy

Pakistan's under-19 cricketer Huzaifa Ahsan speaks during an interview after U19 Asia Cup clash against India at ICC Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 14, 2025. — Reporter

Pakistan's young sensation Huzaifa Ahsan expressed his determination to bring the Under-19 Asia Cup trophy back to Pakistan, despite the team's 90-run defeat to India in their fifth match at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Reflecting on his fighting 70-run innings, Ahsan admitted his regret that his performance wasn’t enough to secure a win for his team. "I wanted my runs to count towards a victory for Pakistan," he said.

"But we’re not discouraged. Our goal is still clear — to win this tournament and bring the trophy back to Pakistan."

The 18-year-old from Karachi remained optimistic, stressing that the team still had plenty of chances to bounce back and claim the title.

Ahsan also credited Pakistan’s former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed as a key influence on his career. "Sarfraz has been a major source of inspiration," he said.

"His leadership and achievements with the Pakistan team motivate me every day. I hope to follow his example and contribute to Pakistan's success in the future."

Pakistan's batting faltered as they suffered a 90-run defeat against India in the high-octane ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 clash at the ICC Academy on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 241-run target, Pakistan's batting unit could muster 150 before being bowled out in 41.2 overs.

Middle-order batter Huzaifa Ahsan waged a lone battle for the Green Shirts with an anchoring half-century and remained their top-scorer with 70 off 83 deliveries, featuring nine fours and two sixes.