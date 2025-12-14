PCB chairman announces dates for PSL 11

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam plays a shot during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 25. — AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced the dates for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking during the New York roadshow, in details that emerged on Sunday, the PCB chief announced that the PSL 11 will run from March 26, 2026, to May 3, 2026.



Naqvi said that rewarding players helped boost morale and stressed that the PCB and PSL organisers were working together for the betterment of cricket.

"Pakistan has immense cricketing talent. Investors in the PSL receive meaningful returns," he added. The first-ever PSL roadshow in New York brought together current national cricketers and former stars.

"PSL's success is a collective effort, and it continues to provide entertainment for cricket fans while giving opportunities to local talent," said former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram at the event in New York.

Six members of Pakistan's men's national team — Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel — also participated in the roadshow.

Apart from Naqvi, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer were also present on stage during the event.

Raja stated that the league enabled young Pakistani cricketers to play alongside foreign players, underscoring the developmental role of the tournament.

Recently, the PCB extended the deadline for the submission of the bids for the two new PSL teams by one week, citing "growing interest" from Europe, the United States of America (USA) and the Middle East.

Naqvi made the announcement on his official X handle on Friday, sharing that the new deadline has now been set at December 22 this year.

"Witnessing growing interest from the Europe, USA, the Middle East and beyond in acquiring new HBL PSL teams, we have decided to extend the bid submission deadline by one week to 22 December 2025," the PCB chief wrote.

The PSL, which began in 2016 with five franchises and later expanded to six sides in 2018, is set for further expansion with the addition of two new teams from its 11th edition, set to be played next year.

With the upcoming additions, the PSL will undergo its first major restructuring in seven years, bringing the total number of franchises to eight.