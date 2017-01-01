Nisar takes notice of 'Pakistani' mother-daughter duo imprisoned in IoK jail

Related Stories Indian prisoner dies at Kot Lakhpat Jail

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Sunday took notice of the issue concerning a 'Pakistani' mother and her four-year-old daughter being prisoners in a jail in Indian Occupied Kashmir since four years.

Rubina, who reportedly belongs to Hyderabad, came to India for asthma treatment in 2012. She was accompanied by her husband and daughter. Rubina’s husband later on abandoned her and her daughter in Delhi, taking away his wife’s passport, money and visa, according to an Indian media report.

Rubina was left with no means of identification following the incident. Locals took pity on her and gave her some money to go to Wagah border, but due to lack of proper documentation she was not allowed to enter into Pakistan.

She then went to Indian-occupied Kashmir to try her luck but to no avail. Rubina was arrested by security forces on Nov 6, 2012 and sent to a jail in IoK’s Kot Bhalwal.

A human rights’ lawyer Mir Shafqat is fighting her case and for her return to Pakistan. A local court had ordered her to return to her homeland. The Indian administration claimed that Pakistan High Commission was approached over the matter, however, her identification as a Pakistani could not be done.

Interior Minister took notice of the issue when it gained attention in local media. Nisar ordered Director Passport and Chairman Nadra to verify her identification. Pakistan High Commission in India forwarded the matter to Pakistan's Interior Ministry in May for investigation.

“If Rubina is Pakistani, then Ministry of External Affairs will be approached to make preparations for her return,” said Interior Minister Nisar.

