Travellers urged to exercise caution as rain, snowfall raise landslide risks in north

People enjoy snowfall in the Hanna Orak area of Quetta. — APP/File

Rain, snowfall forecast across north until March 16.

Landslides, avalanches risk increases in mountainous regions.

GB, Azad Kashmir expected to face severe weather conditions.



The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised the public to exercise caution, as rain and snowfall are expected across northern Pakistan through March 16, raising concerns over glacial lake outburst floods, landslides, and travel disruptions.

In a special message shared with media channels, an NDMA spokesperson said local administrations and relevant departments have been instructed to remain prepared and maintain vigilant monitoring.

The risk of glacial lake outburst floods and landslides may increase in mountainous regions as a new spell of rain and snowfall is expected, officials said, adding that the weather system is likely to affect Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today through March 16.

According to forecasts, rain and snowfall are expected in several areas of Gilgit Baltistan, including Gilgit, Astore, Diamer, Skardu, Hunza, Ghizer and Shigar.

Similar conditions are predicted for parts of Azad Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber, and the Neelum Valley.

Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is also likely in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam and Battagram.

Snowfall at higher altitudes may create slippery road conditions and significantly raise the risk of landslides. Persistent rain and snow are also expected to further increase the likelihood of avalanches in mountainous areas.

The official further warned that the adverse weather could disrupt travel and may lead to temporary power outages in some localities, adding that rising temperatures combined with rainfall could heighten the chances of glacial lake outburst floods in vulnerable areas.

There are also concerns about sudden flooding caused by accelerated glacier melt in districts such as Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit, Astore and Skardu.

Landslides triggered by rainfall and snowfall may also affect key mountain routes, including the Karakoram Highway.

Meanwhile, regions such as Diamer, Darel, Tangir, Astore and Hunza remain particularly prone to landslides.

Any such incidents could block roads and cause interruptions to travel and transport in these areas.