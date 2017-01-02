Print Story
Celebratory firing in Karachi takes life of 7-year-old

Pakistan
KARACHI: Celebratory firing on New Year's eve took the life of a seven-year-old, near Ayesha Manzil in Karachi.

Subhan, a kindergarten student, went out for dinner with his parents to celebrate New Year’s eve. On their way back home, he was hit by a stray bullet from the celebratory shots fired by some people near Ayesha Manzil.

The seven-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the wounds and passed away during the treatment.

Subhan had two other brothers and was the youngest sibling.

He was buried in Yaseenabad cemetery.

