Pakistanis in Britain the ‘most backward community’: survey

A recent survey conducted by the British government has termed the Pakistani community living in Britain the 'most backward' among all the communities residing there.

The survey results revealed that the number of unemployed Pakistani-origin men is three times as much as those from the white community. One in every four Pakistani drives a taxi as their main income source, the survey found.

The survey further disclosed that 57% of Pakistani-origin women are either inactive – not part of the active workforce – or unemployed. This number is unusually higher than the proportion of inactive or unemployed women from other communities. The number of white women who are unemployed, in contrast, stands at 25%.

The survey found that a number of Pakistanis face hurdles settling in Britain due to inadequate English-speaking skills.

