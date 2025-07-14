Survey reveals widespread public dissatisfaction over governance in KP

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur addresses the provincial assembly on March 2, 2024. — Facebook@AliAminKhanGandapur

ISLAMABAD: Amid ongoing speculations regarding a possible in-house change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a recent survey by Gallup Pakistan reveals widespread public dissatisfaction in the province over issues such as governance, public services, economic opportunities and accountability, The News reported on Monday.

The province-wide survey conducted between February and March 2025 with 3,000 respondents, highlights deep frustrations just months after the formation of a new Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur-led government.

While 74% report no access to clean drinking water and education, access to healthcare is low at 63%. In rural and southern KP, services fare even worse. Gas is unavailable to 66%, and 49% face poor or no electricity. Youth facilities are severely lacking, with most areas reporting no access to parks, libraries, or community centres.

Although, PTI's previous term saw improvements in roads and transport, fewer than half of the respondents see new projects since the 2024 elections. Notably, 49% of PTI voters say no recent development has taken place in their area.

Over half of those surveyed believe development funds were misused, and 71% support investigations into corruption — even among PTI loyalists. Nearly half of them also say corruption in government departments has increased.

Rising unemployment (59%) and lack of opportunity (67%) top economic concerns. Most respondents are unaware of government economic programmes, and 73% believe hiring is based on personal connections rather than merit.

While 58% are satisfied with security, 57% — especially in South KP — still fear terrorism. The formal justice system is seen as slow and corrupt, leading 84% of those aware of jirgas to prefer traditional mechanisms.

The Sehat Card health programme earns high praise (83% approval), but only 38% think CM Gandapur is outperforming his predecessors. Nearly half (47%) would prefer Imran Khan in the role.

A strong 85% of respondents want better cooperation between KP and the federal government, despite the province’s confrontational stance. 60% believe the government has focused too much on protests over governance.

The Gallup survey signals growing public disillusionment in KP. While some programmes remain popular, the demand for jobs, accountability, and better governance is loud and clear — even from PTI’s own base. The province faces a critical moment that could shape its political and developmental trajectory.