Cloudy skies persist amid light rain forecast in Karachi

An Ariel view of Karachi captured on June 25, 2025. — INP

KARACHI: The city is likely to experience isolated drizzle and light showers during the morning and evening hours today (Monday), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office has predicted that the weather will remain humid and overcast over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum recorded temperature over the past 24 hours was 29°C.

Humidity levels remain high, with 78% moisture in the air, the PMD said.

Meanwhile, light sea breezes are blowing at a speed of around 11 kilometres per hour, offering some relief from the sultry weather.

The cloud cover and intermittent drizzle could bring momentary respite to Karachiites dealing with the city's ongoing humid spell.

However, there is no forecast for heavy rainfall in the city, unlike the some other parts of the country, where it has been pouring heavily.

The Met Office has predicted rains across the country under the current monsoon spell till July 17.

As per the forecast, the moist currents were likely to intensify from July 13 (Sunday), with a fresh westerly wave to approach on the same evening.

These developments triggered widespread rain, wind, and thunderstorms in Okara, Arifwala, Kohlu, rajanpur and South Waziristan, with intermittent heavy falls.

Possible impacts and advisories

The PMD has warned that heavy to very heavy rain may trigger flash flooding in local streams and nullahs of Murree, Galliyat, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of northeast Punjab, Balochistan and Kashmir from July 14 to 17.

Meanwhile, low-lying areas in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar are at a risk of urban flooding between July 13 and 17.

The Met Office further said that the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan may face landslides or mudslides causing road closures.

Moreover, strong winds and lightning may damage weak structures, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

The PMD has advised farmers to plan activities accordingly and urged travellers and tourists to avoid unnecessary visits to vulnerable areas. All concerned departments have been instructed to stay alert and take precautionary measures to mitigate risks.

NEOC issues flood alert

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a weather alert for July 13-17, warning of heavy monsoon rains and potential flooding in several parts of Pakistan.

The rainfall, driven by moisture from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea along with a westerly wave, may raise water levels in major rivers including the Indus, Kabul, Jhelum, and Chenab. Medium flood levels are expected at Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa barrages, with possible flooding in tributaries and hill torrents of southern Punjab and northeastern Balochistan.

Residents near rivers and streams have been urged to stay alert, prepare emergency supplies, and avoid crossing flooded areas. District authorities are advised to be ready for urban flooding, while the public is encouraged to follow official alerts and updates through NDMA channels.