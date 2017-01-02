PIA airhostess caught shoplifting in Canada

LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) air hostess was caught shoplifting at a department store in Toronto, Canada.

The department store management caught her stealing over a CCTV camera and gave the footage to police, which later interrogated the PIA captain.

She will be produced in a local court today. If her crime is proven in the court, the national carrier may have to pay a fine.

The airhostess reached Toronto through PIA flight PK-797 and was scheduled to return through PK-784, sources said.

0



0





