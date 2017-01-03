FIA arrests human smugglers who abducted Pakistanis in Turkey

Related Stories Human smugglers kidnapped four Pakistanis in Turkey

GUJRANWALA: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was able to trace human smugglers who had abducted four Pakistanis in Turkey. Two of them were arrested from Gujranwala.

The human smugglers identified as Afzal and Sohail, both brothers, are resident of Gujranwala, FIA sources said.

Afzal took people to Greece via Turkey. In Turkey, Sohail abducted them.

Afzal contacted families for ransom while Sohail would send families videos in which abductees were being tortured, sources confirmed.

An FIA team led by Deputy director Khalid Anees met families of the abductees. The families shared details of the smugglers with FIA.

The kidnappers have demanded ransom of Rs 2 million for each abductee.

The Foreign office confirmed on Monday that four Pakistanis hailing from Gujranwala were abducted by human smugglers in Turkey.

The foreign office further informed that necessary measures were being taken by Pakistani diplomatic authorities in Istanbul and Ankara on the issue. It added that the Turkish authorities were aware of the situation and are providing utmost cooperation.

