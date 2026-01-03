DPM Dar jets off to Beijing for 7th Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar departs for Beijing. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Forum to review full spectrum of Pak-China bilateral ties: FO.

Says foreign ministers’ dialogue to take place on January 4.

Adds dialogue to review full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday departed for Beijing to co-chair the 7th Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, scheduled for January 4, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO said Dar is the first foreign dignitary to visit China in 2026, adding that the visit is taking place at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to the statement released earlier this week, the strategic dialogue is the highest consultative mechanism between Pakistan and China and provides a structured forum to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, alongside regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Office said the dialogue will also identify new areas of partnership and consider steps to further advance the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.

It added that during the dialogue, the two foreign ministers are expected to announce a range of initiatives and commemorative activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, which will be observed in 2026.

The FO said the visit forms part of regular high-level exchanges and underscores the shared resolve to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation, while reaffirming the mutual commitment of both countries to regional peace, stability and sustainable development.