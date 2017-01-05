Army Chief Gen Bajwa promises development across Balochistan

KHUZDAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa promised development in every corner of Balochistan and vowed to restore peace in the province at any cost; he was addressing a ceremony at the Khuzdar University.

The Army Chief said announced that an engineering university would be established in the province, adding that 30,000 brave Baloch sons were serving in the Pakistan Armed Forces including the Navy and Air Force.

Gen Bajwa highlighted that 25,000 children are receiving quality education at the FC and Army Public Schools in the province.

The Army Chief expressed confidence that the current security challenges and external efforts to derail Balochistan's peace will end with the growing realisation of assured geo-economic advantages of a fully developed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and infrastructure projects all over Balochistan.

He said Balochistan today, is under sharp focus due to its geographic importance in relation to the role that it is likely to play in the regional economy. He said our enemies have been trying since long to keep Balochistan in a state of unrest and instability. Gen Bajwa said we being a resilient nation have fought well and have defeated their design.

He said that development of Gwadar Port, construction of 870 km of road infrastructure and realisation of CPEC is a testimony of our national resolve. Federal and provincial governments, as well as the army, are trying their best to ensure peace and stability in the province.

Gen Bajwa said, “What we need to do is to remain focused on our vision of connecting the whole region and even beyond, for economic growth and prosperity”.

He said that the network of development projects envisioned under CPEC will put Balochistan at the heart of our national development effort.

“If we manage to stay committed to this vision, we will be connected, not only with China, Central Asia and Africa but also with other important economies of the world. Thus, these developments will transform Balochistan into a vibrant model of development for the entire region and beyond”, he added.

He said that the efforts have added to our security demands in the short term, its success will comprehensively enhance our national security in the long-term.

“As far as the security of ongoing developmental activity and future trade running through the province are concerned, we should adopt a people-centric approach, based on local ownership”, Army Chief said.

He said that over the past few years, Pakistan Army and other LEAs, with full support of people of Balochistan have contributed immensely to shape the environment for undertaking this vital national project.

“Today, Alhamdulillah positive results are in front of everyone”, he added.

He further said that Pakistan Army will leave no stone unturned to ensure our due role. But at the end of the day, the great people of the province, especially the youth will have to take charge of their own destiny.

