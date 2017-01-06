COAS praises boxer Muhammad Waseem for his achievements

RAWALPINDI: World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Flyweight Champion Muhammad Waseem Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The meeting was held at the General Headquarters here, the ISPR said in a statement. The COAS praised boxer Muhammad Waseem for his outstanding achievements.
The army chief expressed his confidence that Pakistani youth will follow in his footsteps to bring good name to the country, it added.
