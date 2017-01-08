Zardari elected as PPP-Parliamentarians President, Bilawal as Chairman PPP

KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as the President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) whereas Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was elected as Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The election for office bearers of PPPP and PPP were held at Bilawal House Karachi here on Sunday.

According to a statement, Zardari was elected as President of PPPP, Farhatullah Babar as Secretary General, Saleem Mandviwalla as Finance Secretary and Moula Bux Chandio as Secretary Information.

Meanwhile Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was elected as Chairman of PPP, Nayyar Bukhari as Secretary General, Haider Zaman Qureshi as Finance Secretary and Choudhary Manzoor Ahmed as Secretary Information.

All the office bearers were elected for a period of 4 years, the statement further said.

It was earlier mistakenly reported that PPP-Parliamentarians has been dissolved.

The PPP-Parliamentarians was created by Ameen Faheem during Pervez Musharraf's ear. The party is an electoral extension of the PPP.

