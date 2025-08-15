Pakistan seeks friendly relations with Afghanistan: KP Governor Kundi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi speaks at an event in this undated image. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for friendly ties with Afghanistan, stressing that stability in the neighbouring country is vital for peace and security in Pakistan.

He was speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad marking the fourth anniversary of the Afghan Taliban’s return to power — an event that also marked the first public appearance of Afghanistan’s newly appointed Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Shakeeb, since Islamabad upgraded his diplomatic status from chargé d’affaires.

The gathering drew diplomats from China, Russia, Malaysia, the United Nations, and other countries, alongside senior Pakistani politicians and journalists. Notable attendees included opposition leaders Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Asad Qaiser, provincial government spokesperson Barrister Saif, and former federal minister Mohammad Ali Durrani.

In his address, Ambassador Shakeeb reiterated Kabul’s pledge to a policy of non-interference, assuring that Afghan soil would not be used against any neighbouring country. He voiced opposition to terrorism and called for the respectful, voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees.

Shakeeb said around four million Afghans had returned from Pakistan and Iran over the past four years, with the Islamic Emirate providing assistance where possible. He urged host nations to ensure that repatriations uphold dignity and are based on free choice.

The event concluded with a formal dinner, offering space for informal diplomatic engagement and signalling a fresh chapter in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations under the Taliban-led government.