JHELUM: At least 13 people were killed and five critically injured when a car collided with a passenger van on GT Road near Jhelum on Sunday.
According to rescue sources, seven dead bodies have been transferred to Tehsil HQ Hospital Sohawa.
The car collided with the van after one of its tyres burst, resulting in the accident. The car was enroute to Jhelum from Rawalpindi.
13 killed, multiple injured in accident on GT Road near Jhelum was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News, Geo Tv, Gt Road, Jhelum, Latest News Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Road Accident, Pakistan. Permanent link to the news story "13 killed, multiple injured in accident on GT Road near Jhelum" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126549-13-killed-multiple-injured-in-accident-on-GT-Road-near-Jhelum
.