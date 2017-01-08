13 killed, multiple injured in accident on GT Road near Jhelum

Related Stories Motorcycle rickshaw collides with train, six school children killed

JHELUM: At least 13 people were killed and five critically injured when a car collided with a passenger van on GT Road near Jhelum on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, seven dead bodies have been transferred to Tehsil HQ Hospital Sohawa.

The car collided with the van after one of its tyres burst, resulting in the accident. The car was enroute to Jhelum from Rawalpindi.

