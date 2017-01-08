Panama leaks case to decide future of Pakistan: Imran

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over the past 30 years had become an ‘expert’ in corruption.

Addressing a rally in Bahawalpur, Imran said that Nawaz Sharif’s corruption would have never been revealed if it wasn’t for the efforts of people behind Panama Papers.

He said that Pakistan’s future would be decided in Panama leaks case.

Imran said that PTI sit-ins have created awareness among the masses and have changed Pakistan. “Masses now realise stolen tax money was taken to Panama.”

He said that southern Punjab’s money was being divided among a small group of people, adding that the people need education and medical facilities.

“57% of Punjab’s budget is being spent on Lahore only. If you don’t give education and jobs to people then Pakistan has no future”, he added.

He further said that the city of Multan doesn’t need a Metro.

Earlier, many fans and supporters of the party ran amok, breaking the boundaries in an attempt to reach the stage where Imran Khan was about to address.

'PML-N gets most votes from southern Punjab'

Responding to Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhary said that his party gets most votes from southern Punjab.

Talal said that Imran will not be able to provide proof for his accusations, adding that he did not provide evidence in court.

“They made the same accusations that Pakistan People’s Party made against us,” the PML-N leader said.

He added that the party doesn’t discriminate between rural and urban areas.

