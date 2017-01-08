CM Punjab visits residence of Zohra Bibi in Kasur

Related Stories Woman in Lahore dies from cold after hospital fails to provide bed

KASUR: Punjab Chief Minister Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited the residence of sixty-year-old woman Zohra Bibi in Kasur, who had expired at Jinnah Hospital Lahore recently due to unavailability of medical facilities.

During the visit, he expressed condolence and sympathised with the bereaved family.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister handed over a financial compensation cheque worth one million rupees to the bereaved family.

He said that Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has also expressed grief over this tragic incident.

Zahra Bibi, a resident of Kasur suffering from a kidney disease, was not provided with a bed in the hospital. The patient was then offered to be treated on the floor instead and was injected with a drip to start medication, sources told Geo News on Monday.

The ill-fated woman was struck with a high fever due to cold, which proved to be fatal.

Her relatives told that Zahra had kidney and heart problems. "We first took her to Services Hospital, then to PIC, wherefrom she was referred to Jinnah Hospital," they said.

After not being provided with a bed at Jinnah Hospital, they said, they were forced to get the woman treated on the floor.

