Junaid to replace Irfan in Australia

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board has named fast bowler Junaid Khan as replacement for the grieved pacer Mohammad Irfan who is returning to Pakistan from Australia after the death of his mother.

“Following Mohammad Irfan’s return to Pakistan due to his mother’s death, chief selector Inzamam ul Haq after consulting the team management has named fast bowler Junaid Khan as Mohammad Irfan’s replacement for the five-match ODI series,” said PCB in a statement on Monday.

Junaid Khan last played an ODI for Pakistan in May 2015 against Zimbabwe, since then he has been out of favour following his injury.

The 27 year old bowler has expressed delight at his return to Pakistan team and has also requested the fans to pray for him.

“Alhamdulillah my hard work has paid off, overwhelmed for being selected. Pray for my safe journey and good performance,” Junaid wrote on his twitter account.

Junaid has represented Pakistan in 22 Tests, 52 ODIs and 9 T20Is with a collective tally of 158 wickets in international Cricket.

The five-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia will commence from January 13th.

