Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship

Pakistani karatekas pose for a group photo after winning gold, silver, and bronze medals at South Asian Karate Championship 2025, Colombo, Sri Lanka. — Reporter

COLOMBO: Pakistani karatekas exhibited a brilliant performance at the 9th South Asian Karate Championship 2025 by winning a total of 10 medals, including two gold, one silver and seven bronze across various categories at Colombo on Sunday.

Young karateka Huzaifa Arshad led the charge for Pakistan, clinching a gold medal in the under-10 category with a dominant performance.

Soon after, Aiyana Noel Arthur added to the tally by securing another gold for Pakistan in the under-12, +40kg kumite category.

Young karateka Huzaifa Arshad, who won gold medal, pose for a photo at South Asian Karate Championship 2025, Colombo, Sri Lanka. — Reporter

Pakistan’s women’s team also shone, with Areesha Nadeem standing out in the under-21, 50kg weight category. She earned three medals, one silver and two bronze, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s overall tally.

In individual kata, Sairish Tassaduq secured a bronze medal and also helped win another bronze in the team kata event alongside Samrah Ijaz, who was also part of the team kata medal-winning squad.

Meanwhile, Hasnain Jamil delivered a strong all-round performance in the 75kg weight category, earning three bronze medals across both kumite and kata events.

Pakistani karateka Aiyana Noel Arthur, who won gold medal in under-12 +40kg kumite category, pose for a photo at South Asian Karate Championship 2025, Colombo, Sri Lanka. — Reporter

His consistency and technical skill stood out throughout the competition, as he advanced through multiple rounds against tough regional opponents.

Jamil showcased exceptional agility and discipline, which helped him secure podium finishes in individual bouts as well as team events. His contribution was instrumental in boosting Pakistan’s overall medal tally.

With a final tally of one gold, one silver and seven bronze medals, Pakistan finished fifth in the overall standings.

— Reporter

India topped the medal table with a dominant display, winning a total of 59 medals, including 23 gold, 24 silver and 12 bronze.

Nepal finished second, with 50 medals (21 gold, nine silver and 20 bronze), followed by host nation Sri Lanka, who also won 59 medals but ended third due to fewer gold medals (16 gold, 20 silver, 23 bronze).

Bangladesh secured fourth place, with a total of 24 medals, three gold, seven silver and 14 bronze.